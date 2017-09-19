Poppy Delevingne loves playing a bad girl in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.

The 31-year-old actress stars as Clara Von Gluckfberg in Matthew Vaughn's sequel to his 2015 spy romp and she says she is naturally drawn to portraying bad characters because it's hard for her to play a good girl with her voice.

Speaking at the movie's premiere in London's Leicester Square on Monday night (18.09.17), she said: ''I love playing the bad girl. No one wants to play the good girl - plus it's hard playing a good girl with a voice like this!''

In one scene in the sequel, the 31-year-old blonde is seen in nothing but raunchy underwear for a striptease and she admitted she was embarrassed about her parents Charles and Pandora seeing her acting sexily on screen as they were at the special screening.

Poppy - whose younger sister is model-and-actress Cara Delevingne - said: ''They're here tonight and I told them, 'Can you cover your eyes for most of it?' I think they'll be surprised. I'm not sure I'm going to be able to face them afterwards.''

Poppy appears in the action flick with Taron Egerton who reprises his role as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin alongside Mark Strong as Merlin and Colin Firth as Harry Hart.

The film also features a number of Hollywood stars including Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore and Pedro Pascal and legendary musician Sir Elton John.

The highly anticipated sequel follows Eggsy who, after the Kingsman headquarters are destroyed, has to join forces with another spy organisation in America called Statesman which is run by Champagne (Bridges).