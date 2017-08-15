Poppy Delevingne is ''passionate'' about good facial cleansing.

The 31-year-old model and actress carries out a strict daily beauty regime, which sees her regularly use an ''enzyme face wash'' that she discovered on a work trip to Germany.

Speaking to Red magazine about her thorough skincare routine, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''You do have to have a regime. I'm passionate about good cleansing; I'm loyal to an enzyme face wash I discovered while I was working in Germany, Medical Beauty Research. I'm not sure you can get it here, so I bulk buy when I can.''

And the 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' star has revealed she has become ''much stricter'' with using suncream, especially after her time in the sunny city in California.

She explained: ''I love SkinCeuticals for their powerful serums and often mix the Hydrating B5 with some Heliocare SPF 50. The sunscreen has a slight tint so the combo provides a perfect bare-faced, glowy look. I've become much stricter about SPF since spending time in LA.''

And Poppy is equally as thorough with her hair care as she is with her skin treatment, and because the fashion icon has bleached her hair she feels ''tense'' if she has run out of her Wella System Professional Repair Mask.

She said: ''I bleach my hair so I really have to look after it. This works so well that if I run out of it, I feel tense.''

Meanwhile, Poppy has revealed she will never leave the house without packing her Lucas' Papaw Balm with her.

Speaking about her essential cosmetic products, she said: ''I'm devoted to Chanel's Inimitable Mascara, because it's so instantly transformative. Lipstick-wise, I love Rodial for nudes and MAC for brights - who doesn't love Lady Danger? I also love Tom Ford range named after boys - the rouge noir from that is excellent.

''I buy this beautiful skin finisher [Charlotte Tilbury's Bronze & Glow] by the dozen.''