Poppy Delevingne has ''always been'' a real ''beauty junkie''.

The 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' actress credits her grandmother for teaching her a lot about beauty and she loved seeing all the ''lotions and potions'' her relative used to use.

She said: ''I've always been a real beauty junkie. I learned a lot of beauty stuff from my grandmother when I was growing up. She always had dressing tables filled with lotions and potions.''

And the 33-year-old actress and model wears less make up now she is older as she is ''less worried'' about how she looks.

She added: ''I actually feel like as I get older, I wear less [make up]. I just become more cozy and less worried about how I look.''

Poppy thinks British people are much more ''laid back'' about beauty than their counterparts around the world.

Speaking to Vogue.com, she shared: ''I feel like the Brits are quite laid back when it comes to beauty. We're more interested in when we can get to the pub. We're all about pints, less about mascara.''

Poppy previously confessed she worries about looking ''too out-there'' at big events and likes to play it safe.

She said: ''If I am very unsure of a dress code, I like to keep it very, very simple. I think it's always a little scary if you go too out-there. For me, what I'll do is maybe a little black dress with a statement heel and a red lip. Nothing too out-there that's going to get me into trouble.''

Poppy had also explained that sustainable fashion is something she's particularly passionate about.

She said: ''I think sustainability is something that is so, so, important especially now and it's impossible to ignore what's going on in the world, and we all have our part to say. I do think we've all got a huge responsibility to now wear more ethical and sustainable fashion and so taking these strong stances, I think it's exciting.''