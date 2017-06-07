Poppy Delevingne has a ''drawer full'' of her ex-boyfriends aftershaves.

The 31-year-old model married husband James Cook in 2014 but the star has revealed she kept the fragrances her previous partners used to wear in a special cupboard, and she will occasionally get them out and smell them to remind herself of her former flings.

Speaking to ElleUk.com about her perfume collection, the budding perfumer said: ''This is actually going to make me sound crazy but I have a drawer full of my ex boyfriends' aftershaves. So I'd smell the different bottles and be like, 'Oh that's Charlie, and that's Nick...'.''

The fashion icon believed her strong sense of smell is her ''thing'' as she associates fond memories with particular scents.

She said: ''But my sense of smell is my thing ... Memories for me are really tied to scent.

''My mum always smells like Jasmine and I love that.''

However, the blonde-haired beauty - who is the sister of catwalk icon Cara and Chloe Delevingne - never used to be as interested in the beauty product when she was younger and simply wore Impulse body sprays.

She explained: ''It wasn't so much perfume at first, it was a gradual process that started with body spray. Do you remember Impulse? I remember I had one called 'Free Spirit' or 'Willow Dreams' or something! It was the thing. That was definitely my first jaunt into the world of perfume and then I swiftly moved on to something a little classier.

''Perfume can totally change your point of view in a day and make you leave your house in a completely different mood. Good hair and amazing perfume can make you feel like you can take on the world.''

Although the 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' actress wears a variety of perfumes depending on the weather, she would love to create a fragrance that replicates the smell of babies or witch's cauldrons.

Poppy - who has recently launched her Poptastic collection for Jo Malone London - she said: ''In Winter I'm definitely heavier with my perfume. I'm all about the body cream as well, layer upon layer of it. Whereas in Summer I'm a little more hop out of the shower, mist the room and do a little dance in it. A gentle spritzing. Definitely put some on your neck, that's vital, and get some in your hair if you can.

''I'd love to smell like babies - baby head smell. Or a witch's cauldron or something, I'd love to smell like that! Or, I know it sounds kind of crazy, but you know that smell when it's Summer and it's just rained and the pavement is wet. It's not raining anymore, it's just the wetness, but it's a nice temperature and you're just walking down the pavement. Do I sound mad?''