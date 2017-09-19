Poppy Delevingne has cut her hair into a bob.

The 31-year-old model and actress debuted her new shorter 'do at the world premiere of her movie 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' in London on Monday (18.09.17) night as she walked down the red carpet in her pink and brown frilly knee-length frock.

The blonde beauty appeared to be in her element as she swung her hips from side-to-side to ensure photographers got the best angle of her killer dress and new hairstyle.

And, although all eyes were on her hair, the fashion icon's skin was unsurprisingly glowing as she recently admitted she is ''passionate'' about good facial cleansing.

She said : ''You do have to have a regime. I'm passionate about good cleansing; I'm loyal to an enzyme face wash I discovered while I was working in Germany, Medical Beauty Research. I'm not sure you can get it here, so I bulk buy when I can.''

And Poppy - who was born and raised in London - has revealed she has become ''much stricter'' with using suncream - especially after her time in California.

She explained: ''I love SkinCeuticals for their powerful serums and often mix the Hydrating B5 with some Heliocare SPF 50. The sunscreen has a slight tint so the combo provides a perfect bare-faced, glowy look. I've become much stricter about SPF since spending time in LA.''

And Poppy is equally as thorough with her hair care as she is with her skin treatment, and, because she has bleached tresses, she feels ''tense'' if she has run out of her Wella System Professional Repair Mask.

She said: ''I bleach my hair so I really have to look after it. This works so well that if I run out of it, I feel tense.''