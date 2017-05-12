Poppy Delevingne believes the fashion industry can be ''quite suffocating''.

The 31-year-old model and actress, was scouted by Storm Model Management aged 15 years old and has starred in campaigns for designer brands including Burberry and Anya Hindmarch, has admitted ''things are out of your control'' when you are a model, which can leave her feeling trapped and frustrated.

Speaking about her career, the blonde-haired beauty - who is the sister of Chloe, 31, and catwalk icon Cara, 24 - said: ''When you are a model, all those things are out of your control. You don't really have a voice and that can be quite suffocating and frustrating.''

This comes after the commercial Poppy appeared in for Tory Burch's clothing line, which saw her emulate the dance routine to Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall's 'Juju on That Beat' track, was pulled after accusations it was reportedly accused of ''cultural appropriation''.

She explained: ''I was a girl that got hired to do a job. I didn't have a say in who got cast, what we danced to, what routine we did.''

However, the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' star has revealed her parents Charles and Pandora encouraged her to be happy in herself and to ''persevere'' through the hardships in her career.

Poppy - who is married to James Cook - told ES magazine: ''[Pandora] she always taught me I could wear what I like as long as it made me happy. She was always, like, 'Be Wild, be bonkers, be louche, it doesn't matter. So she taught us to be ourselves. And my dad has tremendous amounts of courage and patience. When I was modelling he always saw me at my worst. He'd be like 'Another day on the battleground darling? Perseverance darling.'''