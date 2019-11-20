Pom Klementieff has joined the cast of the next two 'Mission: Impossible' films.

The 33-year-old French star has been announced for the seventh and eighth movies in the action blockbuster franchise, which will see Tom Cruise reprising his role of Ethan Hunt.

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie - who will write and direct both films - has confirmed the news on Instagram as he shared a head shot of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress and welcomed her to the team.

He quipped: ''@pom.klementieff, how do you say femme fatale in French? #MI78''

Klementieff responded by posting the same photo, and simply added: ''@christophermcquarrie Mischief: Accepted #MI78''.

Both movies will be shot back-to-back, with Hayley Atwell also part of the cast.

Paramount has scheduled the seventh film for July 2021, with the eighth instalment following in August 2022.

McQuarrie is no stranger to the big screen series, having previously helmed both 2015's 'Rogue Nation' and 2018 box office hit 'Fallout'.

Klementieff - who has played the role of Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has appeared in the likes of 'Ingrid Goes West', 'Black Mirror' and 'A.I. Tales', while she is currently filming Ben Falcone's Netflix superhero comedy 'Thunder Force'.

She previously revealed her dream role has always been to be part of the 'X-Men' franchise.

She said: ''My dream was to be in 'X-Men'. t was my dream. I remember seeing Storm, Halle Berry. I was like, 'F**k, I want to do that.'

''She was like me. She was mixed. I'm Korean, Russian and French. So I wanted to be in X-Men.''

But Klementieff insists she got the better deal with 'Guardians' because there is more comedy in the film.

She admitted: ''That was better because it's funnier.''