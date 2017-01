The Shawty hitmaker was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence on Tuesday (17Jan17), and, according to TMZ, the 40-year-old was subsequently detained at the Hillsborough County Jail in Florida.

He has been released on $500 (£400) bail.

The rapper has yet to comment on the arrest, but over the weekend (14-15Jan17) he posted a video, in which he pledged to stop drinking, on Instagram.