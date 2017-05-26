Plan B felt ''spiritually lost'' after he released 2012's 'Ill Manors' and film of the same name.

The 33-year-old musician, actor and film director - who shot to fame with the hit 2010 song 'She Said' - has been out of the limelight since 2012 , but made his comeback this month with new single, 'In The Name Of Man'.

The 'Love Goes Down' hitmaker has admitted that he completely lost contact with his family and friends after becoming famous.

And during his five-year break the 'Love Goes Down' hitmaker - who became a father in that time - he gave himself the time to rekindle with his close ones and to take his whirlwind career.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Plan B - whose real name is Ben Drew - said: ''I felt spiritually lost it the end of 'Ill Manors'.

''I hadn't seen my family really since 2009. Certain friendships were just completely dissolving. I'd always felt like I was fighting to be taken seriously, fighting for recognition, and suddenly I had it all and I thought 's*** I've got nothing to fight for.

''I took three years off to reconnect with my friends, my family and read books.

''When was the last time I read a book? Finally I was in a position to look back and make sense of what had happened.''

During his break the singer had a baby girl and he claims her birth made him grow up.

He said: ''There I was reaching out to the universe going 'I need to reconnect spiritually with myself', and it was 'bang your girlfriend's pregnant'.

''And I thought 'is this a joke? I thought I was getting some time to myself!' But then I thought 'why wouldn't I have a kid with you?'''

Plan B will make his live return at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull this weekend.