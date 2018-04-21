Plan B will record film scores when he's ''old and fat''.

The 34-year-old singer-and-actor will continue recording and performing his own music until it stops being ''cool'' for audiences to go and see him, and will then switch his attention to soundtracking movies.

He said: ''When I get old and fat, I'll do film scores.

''Basically, when it's not cool to come and see an old, fat, bald man jumping round doing songs like 'Ill Manors', I'll get into scoring films, definitely.''

In 2011, the 'She Said' hitmaker ditched his planned album, 'The Ballad of Belmarsh' because it was a project designed to ''capitalise'' on the success of 2010's 'The Defamation of Strickland Banks' - which chronicled the journey of a fictional soul singer who was imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit - and he was tired of the character.

He told Q magazine: ''It's one of those lost albums.

''I'd shot 'Ill Manors' and the label wasn't taking the film seriously.

''I'd written most of it before I put out '...Strickland Banks'. I was living at RAK Studios and done the whole American thing where I've got different people working in different rooms. It was b*****s.

''It felt like I was only doing it to capitalise on the success of 'Strickland Banks' and at that point I was sick of Strickland Banks. F**k him.

''You know them f***ers who get stuck in sitcoms, like the geezer from 'Steptoe & Son'? Apparently he was a sick up 'n' coming actor and he done 'Steptoe & Son' and it blew up and he got typecast.

''I started to experience what that felt like by doing 'The Ballad of Belmarsh' after 'Strickland Banks'.

''By that point, I hated the sight of Strickland Banks. I'm sure a lot of other people did too. I was plastered everywhere.

''That would've got on my nerves. It did get on my nerves!

''I can understand why it gets on other people's nerves, when someone gets so big you're just bombarded with their face all over the place.

''I was sick of the sight of my own face. That's why I did 'Ill Manors' instead of 'The Ballad of Belmarsh'.''