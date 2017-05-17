Plan B has dropped his first single in five years.

The 33-year-old musician - real name Benjamin Drew - took to social media on Wednesday (17.05.17) to announce his new single entitled 'In The Name of Man', which will feature on his upcoming follow-up album to 2012's 'Ill Manors', as he said it ''feels good'' to be releasing the song into the world.

In a photo posted on Twitter, he wrote: ''Been in the studio recording the new album, directing the music video for the first single, and working with my charity Each One Teach One.

''Feels good to be releasing music again.

''Looking forward to playing live.

''Tune in to MistaJam on Radio 1 tonight to hear the first play of my new single 'In The Name of Man'.

'#HottestRecord (sic)''

The 'She Said' hitmaker simply captioned the post: ''Please read.''

Before the new single was debuted on UK radio station BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday evening, Plan B revealed there would be no rapping on his upcoming album, because he believes the songs - which are centred around his experience becoming a father to his daughter - ''felt more natural'' being sung.

He told presenter MistaJams before the premiere of his track: ''Fans will notice there isn't any rapping on this record. And that's because it just didn't feel, to me, it didn't feel natural to be rapping about this particular experience. For me, this is the best thing that ever happened to me and it made me want to sing rather than break it down in the way that I do.

''I've got a certain style to my rapping, I like to be very detailed, I like to tell stories to show examples or get across certain messages that I want, and you know there's only so much detail you can go into when you're talking about the every day of parenting. Changes nappies, watching kids' cartoons.

''So for me it was more about talking about love and gratitude for my daughter, it's kind of a blessing being bestowed upon me, and that felt more natural to do in song form, which is why I decided to leave the rapping outside of it.''

The 'Stay Too Long' hitmaker then clarified that the lack of rapping on his new album doesn't mean ''the end'' of him as a rap artist.