Placebo were forced to pull out of their show at Perth Arena in Australia last night (04.09.17) at the last minute, due to illness.

The 'Every You Every Me' hitmakers left fans disappointed as they called off the first date of their Australian tour just before they were due to appear on stage shortly after 8.30pm.

Frontman BRIAN MOLKO, 44, was struck down with a mystery illness but is on the mend, and the band are expected to resume their tour of the country on Wednesday (06.09.17) at Adelaide's Entertainment Centre Theatre.

A statement released by promoters TEG LIVE read: ''Placebo regretfully advise that they are unable to perform tonight's concert at Perth Arena due to illness.

''Promoter TEG Live has requested that fans retain their tickets until more information is available.

''The band hope to make it up to their Perth fans as soon as possible.''

Perth Arena also released a statement giving fans an update on Brian's health, adding: ''We wish Brian a speedy recovery.''

TEG Live are believed to be working on scheduling a new show at the venue after the band's final concert in Canberra on September 14.

All ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and await further information.