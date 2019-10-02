Pixie Lott ''doesn't believe'' in pre-wedding diets.

The 'Cry Me Out' hitmaker is set to tie the knot with her partner Oliver Cheshire next year but insists she would rather be ''real'' than frantically try and shed the pounds ahead of her big day.

She said: ''I don't believe in losing weight before your wedding, better to just be real.''

While she won't be dieting, Pixie does her best to stay in shape with her favourite workouts, though she's no fan of the gym.

she said: ''I hate the treadmill, but I absolutely love yoga.''

The 28-year-old singer got engaged to Oliver in 2016 after six years of dating and they plan to tie the knot in their native UK.

She confirmed: ''My wedding is going to be in the UK, and I'm going to have 13 bridesmaids.''

Meanwhile, the 'Voice Kids' coach is also focusing on her career and plans to take her music somewhere new.

She said: ''Touring in a new country is definitely top of my bucket list.''

