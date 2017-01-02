Pixie Lott wants to have two weddings.

The 25-year-old singer only got engaged to her beau Oliver Cheshire a few weeks ago but she's already thinking about her nuptials later this year and would really like to have a huge white wedding in England for her friends and extended family and then a smaller, intimate, ceremony abroad.

She said: ''I've always said I wanted to have two weddings - to the same person, obviously. But I'd like a massive one in England and then a really small one somewhere hot, in a different county. I just love stretching out celebrations as much as possible.''

The blonde beauty would like to have children with her handsome partner in the near future too but has admitted she's way too busy focusing on her wedding and music career for the time being.

She said: ''At some point [I'd like to have children]. But not soon - there's too much to be done!''

Pixie is also considering moving back to Essex to be near her family - who live in Brentwood - when she's got hitched because her flat in London is too small to raise a brood with the fashion model.

She explained to Britain's OK! magazine: ''I've started to look near my sister in Chelmsford because I need to get a house with more space. I'm in a really small flat that I've had since I was 18. It's just not enough space, so I'm starting to look at that. But I'm just casually looking, I'm not in a rush. It would be nice to have somewhere with space for sure!''