Pixie Lott wants to have six hen dos before she gets married next year.

The 'Cry Me Out' hitmaker is set to tie the knot with her partner Oliver Cheshire at some point in 2020 but hopes her 18 bridesmaids will help her organise another five pre-wedding parties before she becomes a married woman.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: ''We did a whole shebang and I made little parcels, which is how they all found out, but we've done one hen do so far but I did say we were going to have six, so I need to try and fit that in before the wedding.''

The 28-year-old singer got engaged to Oliver in 2016 after six years of dating and, although they've already had three years to plan their wedding, she has admitted arranging nuptials has proven ''hectic'' but they're getting there ''slowly''

She explained: ''There's plans in the making but we've still got a long way to go, so much goes into it that I just didn't realise.''

But it's not just the wedding the 'Mama Do' hitmaker is busy organising as she's also trying to find a new house so that she's closer to her family in Essex.

She said recently: ''We live together now, but in a really small flat I've had since I was 18. It's time to get some more space for all my junk!

''My family live in the Essex countryside so I'm looking there.''

And a bigger house will come in handy when the couple decide to have a family of their own - although Pixie doesn't want to start trying until after they've got hitched.

She said: ''I've got a really close family so I'd love to have children one day, but at the moment we haven't got round to planning the wedding! We've got to get that done first.''