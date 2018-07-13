Pixie Lott is planning to have 18 bridesmaids when she gets married.

The 'Mama Do' hitmaker is set to tie the knot with her beau Oliver Cheshire, 30, next year and, although she wants to have a ''traditional'' wedding, she has asked all of her close girl pals to accompany her down the aisle.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Friday (13.07.18), she said: ''You only do it once, I want all my closest friends along the journey... the hen dos are a massive part of it. I'm not really a bridezilla, I guess I'm quite traditional as I'm going to get married in a church. I don't know if I would go for the 80s dress, I'm going to have a look at the dress when I go home, but I didn't have that in mind!''

The couple have been together for eight years and got engaged at the end of 2016, but it took them a year to set a date for their big day and decide where they wanted to get hitched because they were so busy.

She said recently: ''It's next September and we've been really busy so we need to get round to sorting it out. I'm also really unorganised and currently looking for a house. I'd like to have a big wedding in England, so I can invite all my friends and family, celebrate and have lots of fun.''

And it's not just the wedding the 27-year-old singer is busy organising as she's also trying to find a new house so that she's closer to her family in Essex.

She explained: ''We live together now, but in a really small flat I've had since I was 18. It's time to get some more space for all my junk!

''My family live in the Essex countryside so I'm looking there.''

And a bigger house will come in handy when the couple decide to have a family of their own - although Pixie doesn't want to start trying for a baby until after they've got hitched.

She said: ''I've got a really close family so I'd love to have children one day, but at the moment we haven't got round to planning the wedding! We've got to get that done first.''