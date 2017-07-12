Pixie Lott will start planning her wedding ''soon''.

The 26-year-old singer has made no secret of the fact she is far behind on planning her big day with fiancé Oliver Cheshire, and has now claimed that whilst she hopes to get out the wedding magazines ''soon'', she is far too busy focusing on her music right now to worry about anything else.

Speaking on UK television show 'This Morning', the 'Mama Do' hitmaker said: ''He's really good, but we haven't planned anything yet. We haven't had a chance! It's been so busy, but hopefully we'll have time to get round to it soon. At the moment I'm just in the studio. I'm loving writing and making new music.''

It comes over a month after the blonde beauty last claimed she hadn't begun to plan her wedding to her long-term partner - who popped the question in November - despite their hopes to wed next year.

She said: ''I'm a lucky gal. We have been together for a while now.

''We got engaged in November so we are due to marry next year, which is exciting. But we have no plans yet. We are getting round to it soon.''

Pixie also explained that her wedding will see her move from the flat she's lived in since she was 18 into a larger house with Oliver and admitted she doesn't have any regrets about settling down with her first boyfriend.

Previously, Pixie insisted she does not envision them having children anytime soon because she has so many other ambitions to pursue in 2017.

Speaking in December, the blonde beauty said: ''I'd like kids at some point, but not anytime soon.

''There's too much to be done! And I'm not sure where I'll be next year because it's going to be a busy time with my new music coming out.''