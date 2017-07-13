Pixie Lott is ''hoping'' Danny Jones will sing at her wedding.

The 'Voice Kids' judge is due to marry her fiancé Oliver Cheshire in the next year and has enlisted her co-judge to provide the entertainment, although she admits she's worried that he won't come through on his promise.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm hoping he does it, he has said it a couple of times. I was hoping he wasn't just saying that in interviews and won't actually deliver.

''Make sure you print it. I would love him as the wedding entertainment.''

The chart topper said it will be a nice change to enjoy Danny's

performance on her big day, because lately it seems she's always the one singing at other people's weddings.

Pixie added: ''I'm literally like the token wedding singer at the moment.

''Everyone who's getting married who I know is asking me to sing at their wedding, so at my own wedding it would be nice to just enjoy it.''

Aside from booking the McFly star to perform, the 26-year-old singer has made no secret of the fact she is far behind on planning her big day because she's so focused on her music right now.

She said previously: ''We haven't had a chance! It's been so busy, but hopefully we'll have time to get round to it soon. At the moment I'm just in the studio. I'm loving writing and making new music.''

Meanwhile, Pixie has insisted she does not envision having children anytime soon because she has so many other ambitions to pursue in 2017.

Speaking in December, the blonde beauty shared: ''I'd like kids at some point, but not anytime soon.

''There's too much to be done! And I'm not sure where I'll be next year because it's going to be a busy time with my new music coming out.''