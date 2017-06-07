Pixie Lott still hasn't started planning her wedding.

The 26-year-old 'Mama Do' hitmaker got engaged to long-time boyfriend Oliver Cheshire in November last year, with the male model popping the question in the shadow of St Paul's Cathedral in London - but the couple are still to finalise concrete plans for their big day.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine' on Wednesday (07.06.17), Pixie said: ''I'm a lucky gal. We have been together for a while now.

''We got engaged in November so we are due to marry next year, which is exciting. But we have no plans yet. We are getting round to it soon.''

Pixie also explained that her wedding will see her move from the flat she's lived in since she was 18 into a larger house with Oliver and admitted she doesn't have any regrets about settling down with her first boyfriend.

Previously, Pixie insisted she does not envision them having children anytime soon because she has so many other ambitions to pursue in 2017.

Speaking in December, the blonde beauty said: ''I'd like kids at some point, but not anytime soon.

''There's too much to be done! And I'm not sure where I'll be next year because it's going to be a busy time with my new music coming out.''

Meanwhile, the 'Gravity' singer recently released a new collaboration with Anton Powers and she is due to have another new single out soon.

She said: ''I love all sides of performing but music is my first love. It's great to be back with music.

''I put out a collaboration with Anton Powers which was a great way to introduce myself back in. I have a new single out soon.''