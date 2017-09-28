Pixie Lott has announced new single 'Won't Forget You' featuring reggae star Stylo G.

The 26-year-old pop singer will release the track on Friday (29.09.17), which is the follow-up to 'Baby', her first single in three years, which in March.

The 'Mama Do' hitmaker previously said she was planning on featuring on some collaborations before her album comes out.

Pixie decided to delay her fourth studio album slightly so the songs she has recorded with mystery artists drop first, but previously said she is ''most excited'' about sharing her follow-up to her 2014 self-titled record.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''It's still very me. It is going to be very current and fun. I love the soulful style of music so I will always have that injected in it.

''I have done some collaborations too. It has been fun to be a part of.

''They will come out first and then my own stuff, which is what I am most excited about because then I will be able to sing some new stuff at shows.''

Last year, the blonde beauty said she was planning on putting her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé Oliver Cheshire on hold to release new music as she says it's unlikely they will marry until later this year because of her hectic schedule.

She explained: ''I really haven't got round to planning yet. I have no idea [about the details] yet because it really did surprise me.

''But if I don't fit it in next year, because next year is really busy with new music and loads of other stuff ... I just don't want to rush it. I want it to be absolutely perfect. If I don't get time to do it, next year definitely. Hopefully next year but you never know.''