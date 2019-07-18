Pixie Geldof has seen a UFO and wants to meet an alien.

The 28-year-old model is ''convinced'' she and a friend once spotted an unidentified flying object in the night sky ''next to the moon'', and she has shrugged off the idea there isn't other life in the universe.

Speaking on Jo Wood's 'Alien Nation' podcast, she said: ''I've seen odd lights. I remember recently - maybe like two years ago - I was in Rome and there was a really weird star next to the moon and I've never seen a star right next to the moon.

''Me and my friend convinced ourselves that we had seen a UFO. When people are like: 'We're alone in the universe.' That's insane. It goes on forever.''

If Pixie - whose father is Bob Geldof - did stumble on the existence of extra terrestrial life, she would embrace it rather than running ''scared''.

She added: ''I don't think I'd be scared. For starters, I'd be like, 'I was bloody right, you're here.' I would want to be friends with the alien.''

The star certainly appears more relaxed about the idea than Robbie Williams, who recently admitted he installed ''24-hour security'' at his home over fears about alien life contacting him.

He said: ''The reason why I started having 24-hour security was not for my own safety, it was just because I was scared of what was happening around me when I was alone.

''I was always scared to talk to them because that would make it real and if it was just in my head then it would just be in my head.

''If I said it out loud then I would be more scared than I already was.''

The 45-year-old singer added he might have a ''mental illness'', but admitted he was only saying that to appease any ''sceptics''.

He said: ''Maybe this is a mental illness. I don't think so, but I have to put that out there for the sceptics.''