Governor Rick Scott urged Will Seccombe to step down at the end of last year (16) after it came to light he paid the rapper a reported $1 million (£820,000) to promote the state.

Pitbull used some of the cash to shoot a video for his song Sexy Beaches, which featured Florida locations.

A group of politicians sued the Visit Florida tourism agency in December (16) after officials refused to reveal how much they had paid Pitbull. The lawsuit was withdrawn after the rapper revealed all on Twitter.