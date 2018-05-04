Pitbull is set to get his first film composing credit for 'Gotti'.

The Miami-based rapper has scored the music for the biopic, which stars John Travolta as John Gotti, the Italian-American gangster and boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City, who died of throat cancer at the age of 61 in 2002, after being arrested ten years prior.

The Grammy award-winning artist also wrote and performed an original song, titled 'Amore', for the movie's end credits.

He said of his composing credit: ''It's a true honour to be involved with this project and working with icon John Travolta on the legendary story of Gotti. By default, we were underdogs in our own right and found ways to survive against all odds.''

And Travolta, 64, is just as thrilled to have the 'Timber' hitmaker - whose real name is Armando Perez - on board for the movie.

He said in a statement: ''Music has played an integral part in the success of some of my biggest films, and Armando is one of the most electric talents in the music industry today. Everything about him - his style, creativity and culture - make his scoring of 'Gotti' the perfect marriage of the artist and the material.''

'Gotti' follows the life of mob boss John Gotti, who was one of the most powerful and dangerous crime bosses in America, and was known as ''The Dapper Don'' thanks to his expensive clothing and personality.

Gotti became the leader of the Gambino crime family after organising the murder of previous head Paul Castellano in 1985.

In 1992, Gotti was convicted of five murders, conspiracy to commit murder, racketeering, obstruction of justice, tax evasion, illegal gambling, extortion, and loansharking, and was sentenced to life in prison without parol.

The movie also stars Travolta's real-life wife Kelly Preston, Spencer Lofranco, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Stacy Keach, Chris Mulkey, William DeMeo, and Lydia Hull, and will premiere on May 15 during a private screening at Cannes Film Festival.