Pitbull's New Year's resolution for 2019 is to educate 20,000 children.

The 'We Are One' hitmaker co-founded SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) charter schools, which helps to educate young people, and he is hoping to double the number of people they help by the end of next year.

Asked what his New Year resolution is, he said: ''When it comes to education, we have now 10 schools with 10,000 kids in it. So I would say for next year my resolution would be to be up to 20 schools with 20,000 kids in it.''

And Pitbull wants to use his music to ''unite people instead of divide people''.

He told Variety magazine: ''Bottom line, my goal is always to show people the power of music and how that can unite people instead of divide people and the society that we're living in right now, everybody's about instant gratification and they're more about negative news rather than positive news. So if we can continue to put out music that brings people together instead of separating them, that to me is always the major accomplishment. Because that leads us to be able to do things like education and really help those that really need it and those that really crave and starve and take advantage of opportunities. So with that said, as always the major goal is utilising music to the best of its ability to bring everybody together.''