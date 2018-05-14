Pitbull has cancelled his performance at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (15.05.18).

The 'Timber' hitmaker was scheduled to take to the stage at the Cannes Party and Concert - one of the event's most anticipated bashes - at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes tomorrow, but he's been forced to pull out due to ''vocal issues.''

A representative for the 37-year-old rapper told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Pitbull is having issues with his voice.

''We are working on a replacement/ this situation at the moment.''

It's now believed organisers are looking to book 50 Cent as Pitbull's replacement.

The party is being held in honour of John Travolta receiving Variety's Cinema Icon Award - and Pitbull was initially chosen because he produced a song for the 64-year-old actor's new film 'Gotti', in which he plays Italian-American gangster John Gotti.

The Grammy award-winning artist also wrote and performed an original song, titled 'Amore', for the movie's end credits.

He said of his composing credit: ''It's a true honour to be involved with this project and working with icon John Travolta on the legendary story of Gotti. By default, we were underdogs in our own right and found ways to survive against all odds.''

And Travolta is just as thrilled to have the 'Hey Ma' hitmaker - whose real name is Armando Perez - on board for the movie.

He said in a statement: ''Music has played an integral part in the success of some of my biggest films, and Armando is one of the most electric talents in the music industry today. Everything about him - his style, creativity and culture - make his scoring of 'Gotti' the perfect marriage of the artist and the material.''