The rapper will be ringing in 2017 in Miami, Florida with Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, and Naughty By Nature, among others, and his hope is this time the New Year's countdown works.

Unlike New York's traditional New Year's Eve bash in Times Square, where a crystal ball drops, Pitbull's ball actually goes up - or at least it should do.

"We haven't got the countdown right in two years," he tells Billboard's Latin Connection Podcast. "We haven't even got the ball to go up yet."

But, whether or not the technical side of his 31 December (16) party goes to plan, Pitbull has assured fans he will be having a great time.

"I'm having the time of my life as we're putting this show together," he laughs. "New Year's Eve is all about celebrating, and what I want them (fans) to do is to take on 2017 on a very. very high, positive note."

The Miami party will be televised live on America's Fox network on 31 December (16).

Meanwhile, Pitbull, who is planning a new tour with old pal Enrique Iglesias in 2017, has a very special keepsake from a successful 2016 - he was given a heel from late salsa queen Celia Cruz's shoe as he unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"That blew my mind because she's so special," he says.