Pippa Middleton took inspiration from her sister Duchess Catherine at her wedding on Saturday (20.05.17).

The younger sister of The Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot with businessman James Matthews in a stunning ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire before travelling to the reception at her parents' home in Bucklebury in a vintage E-Type Jaguar.

The scene was reminiscent of Catherine's wedding to Prince William, where the couple delighted crowds outside Buckingham Palace in London, when they appeared in an Aston Martin convertible decorated with a Just Married sign.

Pippa's stunning lace dress was designed by Giles Deacon, who revealed the bride was involved in the process.

He told Business of Fashion: ''She has a great eye, she knew what she wanted. I wanted that 'how-was-that-done?' factor. It's all hand-pieced which is why you don't actually see a seam. There's incredible movement. I always loved the dancing scenes in ''The Leopard.'' I know they were all hoop crinolines in the film, but there's something gorgeous about having that great movement, with the skirt spinning round, keeping its shape.''

And Giles was thrilled to get the prestigious commission.

He said: ''When you set up a modern British couture house, bridal is an essential part of the business. They're wonderful pieces to work on. The red carpet is fantastic, but it's a real privilege to create a unique bridal piece for a client who may have dreamed about it all their life.''

Duchess Catherine and Prince William's young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were pageboy and flower girl at the ceremony, while the groom's reality TV star brother, Spencer Matthews, was best man.

Although Prince Harry attended the ceremony, his girlfriend - 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle - did not.

However, Harry reportedly drove back to London from Bucklebury to pick up Meghan so that she could attend the reception.