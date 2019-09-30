Pippa Middleton has praised her ''local baby gym'' as a ''saving grace'' whilst raising her son Arthur.

The 36-year-old socialite - who is the younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - has her 11-month-old son with her husband James Matthews, and has said that now her tot is becoming ''more mobile'', she's keen to do more physical activity with him, which is made easier thanks to a nearby ''baby gym''.

She said: ''Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him. I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers.''

In addition to free play, the baby gym offers classes with ''structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength''.

Writing in her Waitrose Weekend fitness column, Pippa added: ''Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit.''

The beauty previously revealed she started teaching Arthur to swim at four months old, and said being in the water is one of his ''favourite activities''.

Speaking when the tot was six months old, she said: ''Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water. He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favourite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.''

Pippa added that swimming is fun for both mother and son, saying: ''Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby.''