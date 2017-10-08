Pink hasn't ruled out the possibility of splitting with her husband Carey Hart, as the pair have already split twice in their 11 years of marriage.
The 38-year-old singer has been married to the former motocross champion - with whom she has six-year-old daughter Willow and nine-month-old son Jameson - since 2006, and although the pair have never filed for divorce, they have endured two separate year-long splits.
And although the 'What About Us' hitmaker insists ''everything is good again'' between the pair, she will ''never say never'' when it comes to calling it quits.
When asked by The Sun on Sunday newspaper if she'd ever part ways with Carey, Pink said: ''Oh, I never say never. Right now everything is good again. But any kind of long-term relationships are all over the place. It's up and down and you just take it day by day.''
It comes after the 'So What' singer joked earlier this week that she sometimes wants to ''stab'' her spouse with a fork when things are rough between them, but said the key to making it work is to ''laugh as much as possible''.
She said: ''I just try to laugh as much as possible. And we go through moments where honestly I look at him and I think, 'I've never liked you at all, there's nothing I like about you, I've never liked you, I'll never like you again'. And then five minutes later I'm like, 'You look really good in those jeans'.
''And then two days later he's helping me off the ledge and telling me things that only he could tell me because he's known me that long. And then the next day I want to stab him with a fork. So yeah.''
Pink also admitted that although their 16-year relationship can be ''work'' at times, she thinks all the hardship is ''worth it'' in the end.
She added: ''Being with the same person for a really long time - we're going on 16, 17 years now and we've grown up together - and it's work. But it's beautiful, it's worth it, otherwise we wouldn't do it.''
