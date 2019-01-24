Pink will ''never apologise'' for her ''polarising opinions'', because she thinks people who are ''offended'' by her social media comments should just unfollow her.
The 39-year-old singer took to social media on Thursday (24.01.19) to hit out at her critics who are ''offended'' by her outspoken personality, as she says that whilst she's happy to apologise in situations where she's made a mistake, she won't say sorry for speaking her mind.
She wrote: ''Throw up Thursday. I am the same girl I've always been. I have always admitted when I am wrong. I have apologized many times. I'm a big believer in apologies, when you're wrong. I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone.
''I do not now, nor have I ever apologized for some of my very polarizing opinions. If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don't know who I am. I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f**k yourself. So when you keyboard warriors (anonymous toughguys) threaten me? that middle finger is pointed at you. Again: the unfollow button is (I think) top right of your screen. It lets you unfollow people you find make you uncomfortable. It's great. It really works. (sic)''
The 'So What' hitmaker - who has daughter Willow, seven, and son Jameson, two, with her husband Carey Hart - then called on people to have more compassion for others, and to stop spreading ''vile'' comments about her family.
She continued: ''This country is broken right now in a lot of ways. It makes me very angry and sad. We all remind me of my parents right before their divorce when they could no longer even speak to each other with anything less than hatred and vitriol. It's tragic. And we're all to blame. There are many beautiful people in the world and in this country who want equality for all. Justice. For people to be paid for their work. For their leaders to communicate in productive ways. For children to have respect for others, for veterans to be honored and treated with respect.
''These are the ideals my father raised me with. And you all cannot talk me out of it,'' Pink concluded her post. ''No matter what vile things you say about me and my husband and my children. Onwards and upwards. Keep fighting the good fight.''
