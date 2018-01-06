Pink was snubbed by her old school mates who uninvited her to their school reunion because she was a drop out.
Pink was banned from her school reunion.
The 'What About Us' singer - who has children Willow, six, and nine-month-old son Jameson with her husband Carey Hart - ''dropped out'' of high school so was uninvited from a 10-year celebration, and was even turned away when she tried to pay a visit after signing her first record deal, as a member of Choice alongside Chrissy Conway and Stephanie Gilligan.
She said: ''I dropped out so I was uninvited to my 10-year reunion.
''They contacted me to let me know I wasn't invited! They hated me.
''When we signed our record deal in Choice, the girls went back to their school in New Jersey and I went back to my school in Pennsylvania. They were given cupcakes and I was escorted off the premises. What did I do at school? I was just very anti-authority.''
The 38-year-old singer's concerts are famous for her acrobatic performances and she admitted she puts a lot into her physical exertions on stage as a'' f**k you'' to her gymnastics coach, because her Olympic ambitions were quashed when she was kicked out of the sporting squad.
She said: ''I do the acrobatic stuff because I was a gymnast for eight years and I wanted to compete in the Olympics but I got kicked out so this is sort of a 'F**k you' to my gymnastics coach.''
Pink was told to either quit Choice to go solo or forget about a pop career by the boss of her record label, LaFace, and though she admitted it was an ''uncomfortable'' situation she is glad she didn't give up.
She recalled: ''I was put in a very uncomfortable position and I spent a week crying about it on the phone with my dad. He said, 'Honey, when you were a little girl and you imagined yourself up on the stage was it you or a group and are you prepared to give it ll up?' I was like,' It was me and no I'm not prepared to give it all up so I'm going to have to do something that's really f***ing hard.'
''So I went solo, but they were wonderful girls.
''We had a record deal for two years and recorded 30 songs that never came out. But I just spent every day at the record company observing and asking questions. I learned so much.''
