Pink rejected the chance to play the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 'Get the Party Started' hitmaker was offered the opportunity to headline this year's show after singing the national anthem in 2018, but she turned it down as she was wary of the social media scrutiny the event would bring.

Pink told Billboard: ''Everybody that does it gets so persecuted.''

The 40-year-old singer also admitted that the gig no longer appealed to her because of the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick following his protests of police brutality.

Pink also came out in support of Rihanna and Cardi B, both of whom have turned down the halftime show in solidarity with Kaepernick.

Pink said: ''I'd probably take a knee and get carried out.''

The chart-topping star also suggested that Janet Jackson - whose infamous wardrobe malfunction during the halftime show in 2004 caused controversy - should be allowed to perform once again.

Pink remarked: ''They should give it Janet Jackson. That's who should be doing the Super Bowl.''

Earlier this year, it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would be headlining the halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl, which takes place in Miami.

In an interview promoting the performance, Jennifer expressed her delight that she would be performing in a ''very Latino town''.

She said: ''I love that it's in Miami. It's a very Latino town and that they picked the two of us.''

She subsequently added: ''I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year.

''That they have two Latinos performing this year.

''It's the marker of a new time, not just the NFL but for this country. It sends an important message ... At the end of the day, it's about making a statement of love and unity and making every come together just for a moment, and hopefully that resonates for a long time.''