Pink has admitted taking her children on tour with her has been the ''hardest thing'' she has ever done.

The 'So What' hitmaker decided that she would hit the road with her two kids, daughter Willow, seven, and 18-month-old son Jameson, on her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' which kicked off in Phoenix in March.

Pink - who has her kids with husband Carey Hart - does feel fortunate to be able to travel around with her family but it has been ''tricky'' to balance being a pop star with being a mother at the same time.

Appearing on Reese Witherspoon's new TV talk show 'Shine On with Reese', she said: ''Going on tour with children is really tricky. It's exhausting. It's the hardest thing I've ever done but I'm very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my life.''

The show saw Pink, 38, and Reese, 42, share a car ride and a chat and the music icon shared her favourite mother/daughter tour story with the Oscar winner - who has Ava, 18, and Deacon, 14, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and five-year-old son Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth.

It came after Pink and Willow went to visit the Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin, Germany.

Pink - who identifies as Jewish because her heritage makes her an ''Irish-German-Lithuanian-Jew'' - said: ''I asked her, 'What was your favorite city?' And she said, 'I think it was Berlin.' I said, 'Why?' And she said, 'Because there was a wall, and people were separated, and there was a war. And now everybody's together.' ''

Pink is currently on the Australia and New Zealand leg of the 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' and after a break of a few months starting in September it kicks off in North America again in March 2019 before ending in May.