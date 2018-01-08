Pink will sing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl.

The 38-year-old singer has agreed to take on the big task at the forthcoming sporting event, which will be televised live before the game kicks off, on February 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the NFL and NBC have confirmed today (08.01.18).

But she won't be the only one entertaining the nation at the extravaganza as actor and director Alexandria Wailes will perform the national anthem and 'America The Beautiful' on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) so that everyone can enjoy it.

The national anthem has previously been sung by the likes of Lady GaGa, Idina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera.

The impressive gig comes just months after she released her new album 'Beautiful Trauma' and will take place just days after this year's Grammys, in which she's expected to perform alongside the likes of Lady Gaga and Childish Gambino.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake has been announced as the half-time show act - making it his third time at the event - meaning he will clock up more appearances at the National Football League (NFL) showpiece than any other individual entertainer.

The 36-year-old singer announced the news on his Twitter account last year in which he shared a short clip alongside talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

In the skit, Justin asks Jimmy if he has the time and he replies with the same question to which the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker says: ''I do have the time.''

Jimmy then says: ''You do half time?''

Justin replied: ''I do half time.''

The pair repeated the same questions and answers a few times before an excited Jimmy asked: ''You're doing the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl?''

Justin pulled a face and looked at the camera before shouting, ''I'm doing the Halftime Show'', while he and Jimmy jumped around the room.

Justin's last Super Bowl performance was a controversial one in 2004 when he ripped off part of Janet Jackson's outfit, exposing her breast for a brief moment.