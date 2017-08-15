Pink will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

The 37-year-old singer - who has six-year-old daughter Willow and eight-month-old son Jameson with her husband Carey Hart - has been revealed at the recipient of this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award during the ceremony for the Video Music Awards (VMAs) on August 27.

The award is the highest honour available to artists at the awards show - which is held at the Forum in Inglewood, California - and has previously been bestowed upon the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé, and last year's winner Rihanna.

The first Vanguard awards were presented at the inaugural VMAs in 1984, when they were scooped up by The Beatles and the late David Bowie. The award was renamed to honour the late musical icon Michael Jackson in 1991.

For Pink, it isn't just the honour of receiving the award that she has to look forward to either, as she has also been added to the line-up of performers at the star-studded ceremony, which already includes the likes of Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Kendrick Lamar.

Katy Perry and The Weeknd are also set to perform on the night, and they could be in front of the audience a lot more as they both have five nominations each.

The Weeknd is up for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing.

He will face off against Kendrick Lamar in four of those categories, and the 30-year-old rapper has nods for four others, leading the nominations with an impressive eight.

Kendrick is also up for Best Hip Hop Video, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography for the video for his hit single 'Humble'.

Katy's single 'Chained To The Rhythm' is nominated for Best Pop Video, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects, whilst her track 'Bon Appetite' is up for Best Art Direction.