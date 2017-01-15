The 37-year-old, who is married to Carey Hart, welcomed son Jameson Moon Hart on 26 December (16), and shared a sweet snap on Instagram on Saturday (14Jan17) to show her daughter was already a success in her new role.

"Congrats Big Sis!" Pink captioned a shot of her cradling Jameson while five-year-old Willow held a chocolate cake and beamed from ear to ear. Blue and pink balloons are also seen in the sweet snap, which was taken at what the singer called a "Big Sister Party".

Pink kept her second pregnancy under wraps until November (16), announcing her happy news with an artistic photo on Instagram with Willow embracing her mother's growing baby bump.

The So What singer has had much to celebrate over the last few weeks, after welcoming her first son she and Carey celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Pink shared a snap of her and her husband kissing on the red carpet at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards with a shout out to the father of her two children.

"Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum," Pink wrote. "That's one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around."

The couple tied the knot in January, 2006, and split twice in the early years of their marriage. "We take breaks. We've had two breaks," she told Ellen DeGeneres in May last year (16). "The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months," Pink added.

The pair reconciled before Willow was born in 2011, and haven't split since, although she joked to Ellen she was due another break. "He sucks," she joked, before conceding: "No he's good. He doesn't, he's very, very handsome."