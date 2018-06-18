Pink has praised her father for ''taking on the world'' for her ''no questions asked''.

The 38-year-old singer - whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore - took to Instagram on Sunday (17.06.18) in celebration of Father's Day to post a lengthy tribute to her dad Jim, whom she thanked for being ''strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too''.

Pink accompanied her caption with a paparazzi photo of herself and her dad taken in 2008 when she announced she and her husband Carey Hart were separating after two years of marriage - although the pair reconciled in 2009.

The 'So What' hitmaker - who has daughter Willow, seven, and son Jameson, 17 months, with Carey - wrote: ''Of all the photos I could've posted of my dad and I, for Father's Day I wanted to post this one. This shitty photo was taken by a sh***y paparazzi in New York the day I announced that my marriage was broken, and over. Feb 21. I will remember this day forever. I walked out of my hotel room alone, and this paparazzi said to me 'how's the divorce going pink.' And after I told him a couple of things I won't repeat here, I cried. I turned around. And I went back inside. I called my dad.

''He came right away. He jumped on a train, no questions asked, and was in my room three hours later.

''He said, 'lets go. We're goin out.' Here we are. He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it. He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked. He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself.

''I thank my stars for this man, that he was strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too, and now my kids. I love you daddy sir. happy Father's Day (sic)''

Pink also shared a Father's Day tribute for husband Carey, when she posted a picture of him in an apron ready for a barbecue.

She captioned the photo: ''Happy Father's Day babes. You're one of the best. (sic)''