Pink says touring with a family feels ''f***ing impossible'' at times, as she says she's often left ''crying'' in her tour venues.
The 40-year-old singer - whose real name is Alicia Beth Moore - has daughter Willow, eight, and son Jameson, two, with her husband Carey Hart, and has said that being on the road as a mother can be difficult.
She said: ''[It] f***ing impossible at times. There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying.''
The 'What About Us' hitmaker has felt guilty on several occasions whilst touring with her brood, as she admits she's often wondered why she's still touring when she has children.
She added: ''[I've said] to myself, 'There's a reason why women don't do this, there's a reason why moms don't do this.' ''
And now her children are getting older, Pink finds touring with them even harder, as her eldest child Willow often asks to ''go home''.
She told Billboard magazine: ''The last couple of months, Willow was over it. She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the s**t that an eight-year-old wants to do. So she was asking to go home, and that's when I knew: From here on out, it changes.''
The comments come after she revealed last year she would ''stop'' her touring career if it meant her children would be happy.
She said: ''If they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I'll stop because they are by far the priority.''
And the 'So What' singer wants to make sure she ''does right'' by her brood.
She added: ''I'd say the hardest part is just trying to figure it all out. I signed up for this when I was 16 and now I have children and I have a marriage.
''I just want to always make sure that I'm doing right by them. It's not a simple puzzle anymore - it's not just me.''
