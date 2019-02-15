Pink needed stitches after slashing her husband's tyres.

The 39-year-old singer admitted she was finding the Thanksgiving holiday ''stressful'' so took out her anger on Carey Hart's car, only for her rage to backfire as she managed to injure herself on the knife she was using.

Asked the dumbest way she had hurt herself during the 'Burning Questions' segment on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', she said: ''It was not that long ago. It was Thanksgiving! The holidays are stressful... I got clean through the first one and the second one I lost a little steam. I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife. I got 13 stitches. But here's the thing, I didn't need any anesthesia. I couldn't feel a thing.''

The 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker also laughed at a rumour about being found ''oil wrestling'' in a gay bar - and admitted she wasn't upset about it until it was claimed she'd lost.

Discussing crazy rumours, she said: ''[I was in] a gay bar in Louisiana oil wrestling and I lost. I was fine with the rumour until it said I lost. I would not have lost.''

Pink - who has children Willow, seven, and Jameson, two, with her husband - was also asked about her ideal dates.

She quipped: ''Where it's not my idea.''

However, the star also said ''no'' when the host asked if the motocross star is good at planning dates for them.

Elsewhere, the 'So What' hitmaker shared a funny Valentine's Day (14.02.19) message on her Instagram account.

Alongside a photo of herself and Carey, she wrote: ''Happy f**king Valentine's Day and also if there isn't some stubborn person in your life making you want to rip your hair out ON the daily THATS OK TAKE YOUR OWN DAMN SELF OUT and buy your own damn chocolates and not the gross kind (sic)''