Pink has hit out at ''parenting police'' on social media.

The 39-year-old singer - who has eight-year-old daughter Willow and two-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart - posted a sarcastic response to people who have criticised the way she's raising her two children.

Alongside a snap of Willow playing with a friend running through sprinklers outside, she wrote on Instagram: ''Here's a picture of my child running through water. It wasn't even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen.

''If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn't even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country!

''#instagramisfun #f**ktheparentingpolice #ifyoufeellikeunfollowingpleasegodoitquickly #opinionsarelikea**holes #somanya**holes (sic)''

Her response comes after she was criticised earlier this week over some photos she shared of a family trip to the zoo.

When a follower said ''animals shouldn't be in captivity'' and questioned the visit, Pink responded: ''I believe in capturing a child's interest and love for an animal before teaching them about things like captivity.

''But thank you, the world needed your wisdom today. Here's the thing though...I don't remember asking you for your opinion or for your help in raising my child. This isn't the place for a debate.''

The drama comes after the 'So What' singer vowed earlier this year to stop sharing photos of her kids after critics slammed her for a photo of Jameson without a nappy while he and Willow fed a pelican on the beach.

Speaking in April, she said: ''I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. ... I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done and I just won't share them anymore. I won't do it.''