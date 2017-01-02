Pink has shared an adorable snap of her daughter Willow bonding with her new baby brother Jameson.
The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker gave birth to Jameson Moon Hart last week, and has now taken to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her daughter Willow - whom she also shares with husband Carey Hart - holding her new baby brother with a grin on her face as the family welcomed in the new year together.
Posting the photo on Sunday (01.01.17), 37-year-old Pink - whose real name is Alecia Moore - wrote: ''Happy New Year #newlove#newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades. (sic)''
The photo comes after 41-year-old Carey previously claimed their daughter was ''over the moon'' that her parents were expecting another addition to the family.
He said: ''Willow is over the moon. She's been talking about how she wants a baby sister. She built a bicycle for him or her. So we're going to finish it up after No. 2 shows up. She tore the bike all apart and after No. 2 shows up, she's going to decide the colours that she wants to do for it. I told her, 'Look, he or she is not going to be able to use it for a while - but they'll be ready for it' ... Right now, she's very excited, until they start taking her toys and breaking her stuff, and then we'll see how it goes.''
Pink announced her pregnancy in November, when she shared a picture of her blossoming baby bump with her 28 million followers on Twitter.
