Pink credits her broad appeal to being a ''hot mess''.

The chart-topping singer boasts a diverse fanbase and Pink believes her popularity can be traced to her relatable personality, which she believes her fans ''appreciate''.

The 38-year-old star - whose real name is Alecia Moore - explained: ''I think I'm just a hot mess and people appreciate that. But I look like ... I go on tour and I look at the audience, and I can see every age.

''There's no real demographic. There's ... it's very surprising. It's three generations. And that's what I love about music.

''That's ... it's the only sort of universal language that we all speak. And I don't know. I love that part. It's wonderful.''

Pink also explained that the title of her new album, 'Beautiful Trauma', has been inspired by her contradictory perceptions of the world.

Speaking to National Public Radio in America, the singer reflected: ''I think life is really traumatic, and it feels - even though it makes me sound like my parents to say this - it feels like it's getting more so. But I also think that there's really beautiful people in the world. And there's more good than bad. And there's love to be made and joy to be had. And I try to hold on to the beautiful part.

''But, you know, my dad always says something to me. He says, I wish you enough. And what he means by that is I wish you enough rain to be able to enjoy the sunshine. And I wish you enough hard times to be able to enjoy the easy bits. And that's beautiful trauma to me.

''It's simultaneous, but it just depends on which part you're looking at.''