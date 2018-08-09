Pink wants to bring her own wine to the UK for her fans.

The 38-year-old singer/songwriter has her own 25-acre organic vineyard in California and would love if her fans in the UK could try it.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: ''I've had my fourth harvest and it's been an incredible journey. So far we haven't made many bottles but I would love to share it, so maybe the UK will get a taste.''

However, she is also keen to check out the competition, saying: ''I will try British wine, it's more of a beer thing here, though.''

Pink was inspired to buy her own vineyard after including Châteauneuf-du- Pape wine on her tour rider for years.

She said: ''That was the wine that made me love wine.''

And Pink - whose brother brews his own beer - has been lucky that her crops survived last year's wildfires in California.

She said: ''I didn't suffer from the fires, thank God, but they have been devastating. We had some fires near us and my daughter, poor thing, she is at that age where natural disasters are really scary for her.''

Pink has been having a tough time on her 'Beautiful Trauma' tour in Australia, after being rushed to hospital in Sydney with a gastric virus.

She has had to postpone a number of gigs but is now on the road to recovery and revealed on Tuesday (08.08.18) that she had been released from hospital.

Pink thanked the ''amazing'' doctors and nurses at St Vincent's Hospital for looking after her and her young children Willow, seven, and 18-month-old Jameson - whom she has with husband Carey Hart - and her fans for their ''patience'' and ''compassion''.

In a lengthy update to fans posted on Instagram, she said: ''Hi beautiful Sydney people.

''First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone's control, and of course, wasn't planned that way.

''I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don't just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s**t show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.

''My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years. All of my love. Pink

''I also want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent's Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids. (sic)''