Pink's stage caught fire during her V Festival performance on Saturday (19.08.17).

The 37-year-old singer was headlining at the music festival in Hylands Park in Essex when a firework set part of the set structure up in flames.

A source told The Sun: ''The fire started when a firework went off and hit the top of the stage.

''It started off small but then kept growing until a man climbed up to the top to put it out. It was really worrying at one point but Pink just kept singing.''

Festival workers were quick to act to put out the small blaze and Pink continued with her set.

Meanwhile, Pink recently revealed she is Team Taylor in the Taylor Swift /Katy Perry feud.

The star was asked to choose a side in the long-running saga between the two stars, which began with a conflict over backing dancers, and admitted she would back Taylor, 27.

When asked ''Taylor or Katy?'' during a rapid-fire question round with UK radio station KISS FM, Pink said: ''Taylor? Is that OK?''

She went on to add: ''You can't win no matter what you say, anyway. Everyone wakes up offended.''

Katy, 32, and Taylor have been embroiled in a bitter feud since Taylor claimed the 'Bon Appetite' singer pinched three of her backing dancers from her 'Red' tour in 2012, but Katy recently said she's tired of the fighting.

In 2014, Taylor released single 'Bad Blood' which was believed to be about the drama with Katy, who retaliated with 'Swish Swish' this year, which is also reportedly about their battle.

Speaking recently about the drama, Katy said: ''That's true, there is a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it.

''She wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I'm like 'OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you wanna deal with it?'''