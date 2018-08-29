Pink's son has hand, foot and mouth disease.

Pink's son Jameson has hand, foot and mouth disease on tour.
The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker is currently in Australia on tour with her husband Carey Hart and their two children; Willow, seven, and Jameson, 20 months, but while she's busy entertaining fans on stage every night, her spouse has been looking after their sick kids, who both have high temperatures, in their hotel room.
Taking to his Instagram account, the 43-year-old former professional freestyle motocross competitor revealed that Jameson is battling the highly contagious virus, which causes mouth ulcers and a rash on the hands and feet, while Willow has a temperature of 102 - meaning she may have started to develop the illness too.
Alongside a photograph of Jameson's nasty rash, Carey wrote: ''Wanna know how glamorous tour can be?
''Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows.
''I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a sh***y look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs . #NoRestForTheWicked #LifeInHotels (sic).''
However, some of his followers weren't impressed that he had taken Jameson to a public place for breakfast when he has the virus - which is spread via coughs, sneezes and poop - and criticised him for spreading germs around.
Carey hit back: ''What's your point? You think I let my kids eat off of other peoples plates?,'' followed by: ''Yeah, I took my kid to breakfast only wearing a diaper. (sic)''
Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the family have been plagued with illness while on the 'Beautiful Trauma' tour as Pink was forced to cancel her show in Sydney, Australia, earlier this month after she was hospitalised with a gastric virus.
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
