Pink says she's ''normal'' as she hasn't lost any weight in the six weeks since she's given birth.

The 'Just Give Me a Reason' singer welcomed her youngest child Jameson Moon into the world a month ago and took to Instagram to reveal she was hitting the gym.

She wrote: ''Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old singer - who also has five-year-old daughter Willow Sage with her husband Carey Hart - previously admitted she is doing all she can to stop her daughter feeling jealous of her baby brother including holding a party to celebrate Willow becoming a big sister.

She explained: ''He's delicious. I literally put Jameson down when she walks in the room. [Willow is] a little weepy these days so we're working it out.''

It comes after Carey revealed Willow was ''over the moon'' about having a sibling.

Speaking before the birth, he said: ''Willow is over the moon. She's been talking about how she wants a baby sister. She built a bicycle for him or her. So we're going to finish it up after No. 2 shows up. She tore the bike all apart and after No. 2 shows up, she's going to decide the colours that she wants to do for it.

''I told her, 'Look, he or she is not going to be able to use it for a while - but they'll be ready for it' ... Right now, she's very excited, until they start taking her toys and breaking her stuff, and then we'll see how it goes.''