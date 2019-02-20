Pink's children make her ''tin foil'' awards when she loses at award shows.

The 39-year-old singer has daughter Willow, seven, and son Jameson, two, with her husband Carey Hart, and has said that whenever she's unsuccessful in taking home a gong at an award show, her children make her a replica out of aluminium foil so that she doesn't feel bad about missing out.

Speaking on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (20.02.19), she said: ''Usually [my kids] make me tin foil awards. Every time I lose, I get a tin foil Grammy.''

The 'So What' hitmaker won't be losing out at the BRITs though as she's set to take home the gong for Outstanding Contribution, and will perform for the first time at the ceremony since 2003.

But despite being away from the show for some time, Pink says she still has so much love for the UK.

She said: ''It's been 20 years, it feels like, and it's been awesome. Every time I come here I've had so much fun here. We've done so much busking, this summer we're doing Wembley Stadium, it's really exciting.''

And the 'What About Us' singer thinks people in the UK connect with her so much because she understands the ''sarcastic'' sense of humour associated with the country.

When asked what she thinks makes her such a hit in the UK, she said: ''Sarcasm. I really understand the humour here.''