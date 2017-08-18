Pink's first kiss was at a graveyard.

The 37-year-old singer is set to release her new album 'Beautiful Trauma' in October and has revealed she has decided to release it on Friday the 13th - the notoriously unlucky date - because it's her favourite day and the same day she shared the smooch in the creepy setting.

Speaking to Tom Green on KISS FM, Pink shared: ''Friday the 13th is my favourite date. I had my first kiss on Friday the 13th in a graveyard.''

The 'What About Us' hitmaker - who has six-year-old daughter Willow and eight-month-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart - has also confessed she is ''goofier'' now she is a mother.

She explained: ''I'm goofier, I used to be really goofy and then I got super dark and serious. Now I'm just goofy again.''

The blonde beauty recently took to her Instagram account to show off the cover art of her upcoming seventh studio album - the follow-up to 2012's 'The Truth About Love' - and admitted she is ''insanely proud'' of the forthcoming record.

She captioned the image: ''I could not be more excited right now. My single comes out today ''what About Us'' and my new album ''Beautiful Trauma'' comes out October 13th. I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. (sic)''

The star - whose real name is Alecia Moore - also admitted she is ''grateful'' to her fans for standing by her over the years.

She added: ''It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you. (sic)''