Pink's daughter has suffered a sprain after falling in the playground.

The 39-year-old singer had to rush her daughter Willow, seven, to the emergency room on Tuesday (30.10.18), after she fell from the monkey bars in the playground, and couldn't be prouder of how well the tot handled the situation.

Posting a picture on Instagram, the 'What About Us' hitmaker wrote: ''Monkey bars from hell. ER convos with my soulchild. #shesfine Her fav part of all of this is that she doesn't have to do her chores (sic)''

Whilst Pink's husband Carey Hart - with whom she also has 22-month-old son Jameson - dubbed his daughter as ''tough as nails'' in his own Instagram post.

He wrote: ''Willz [had] her first ER trip today due to a crash and burn on the monkey bars. She is tough as nails and left w/ a sprain #ProudPapa #BubbleWrapYourKids (sic)''

Willow's accident comes just two months after Pink's son battled hand, foot, and mouth disease whilst following his mother on tour in Australia.

Carey revealed that Jameson is battling the highly contagious virus, which causes mouth ulcers and a rash on the hands and feet, while Willow had a temperature of 102 - meaning she was at risk of catching the virus too.

Alongside a photograph of Jameson's nasty rash, Carey wrote: ''Wanna know how glamorous tour can be?

''Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows.

''I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a sh***y look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs . #NoRestForTheWicked #LifeInHotels (sic).''