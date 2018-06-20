Pink's daughter pulled out her own tooth for $100.

The 38-year-old singer has daughter Willow, seven, with her husband Carey Hart, and on Tuesday (19.06.18) the proud former motocross competitor revealed he had gifted her the three-figure sum after she was able to pull out a loose baby tooth all by herself.

Posting a picture of Willow with her tooth in one hand and her cash prize in the other, 42-year-old Carey - who also has 17-month-old Jameson with Pink - wrote on Instagram: ''Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker. We settled on 100 buck for 1 shot at pulling her tooth out. Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks worth of tour per diem in 5 seconds. #LoveThisKid (sic)''

Willow has already shown herself to be a tough cookie in the past, after 'So What' hitmaker Pink revealed the youngster has a hard time opening up when it comes to showing off her emotional side.

Pink said: ''I am a total crier. I cry at commercials. I cry when the wind's changing directions.

''Willow won't cry ever, and it annoys me to no end. One day I had a sit-in at her school because I knew she was upset and she wouldn't talk to me.

''I sat down on the pavement and I was like, 'I'm not moving until you tell me about your feelings, because this is going to be a lifelong conversation for you and me and you have to learn to let me in.'

''Without batting an eye, she goes, 'I promise to tell you more about my feelings if you promise to tell me less about yours.'

''In my head I was like, 'Holy s**t!' But I said, 'Not going to happen. People pay me for my feelings.'

''She processes differently than I do, and it's teaching me a lot about how to deal with people. I process out loud. She does it inside and it scares me a little, but I have to let her go through her process.''